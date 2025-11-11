From 1993 Mumbai Blasts to 26/11 Taj Attack: Delhi Red Fort Explosion Rekindles Memories Of Mumbai’s Darkest Days

List of Horrific Bomb Blasts In Mumbai |

Mumbai: A high-intensity explosion ripped Delhi after a blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on November 10. The powerful blast led to death of 12 people near one of Delhi’s busiest and most historic areas. As the nation mourns this devastating tragedy, the Delhi Red Fort blast has reignited haunting memories of Mumbai’s darkest days.

2011: 13/7 Bomb Blast

On July 13, 2011, Mumbai was hit by three blasts which took place at Opera House, Zaveri Bazar and Dadar's Kabutar Khana. In Zaveri Bazar, the bomb was planted on a motorcycle near Khau Gali, while another explosive was planted in a tiffin box near Opera House. Near Kabutar Khana, the bomb was planted on an electric pole. The blast reportedly carried out by Indian Mujahideen led to death of 26 people and about 130 were injured.



2008: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

The Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008 (also called 26/11 attack) was carried out by Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-E-Taiba. The terrorists launched attack at various places in South Mumbai including Taj Mahal Hotel, Trident Hotel, Oberoi Hotel, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Attack was also launched at near CST's Cama Hospital where they opened fire. At Colaba Causeway, two terrorists opened fire at Leopold Cafe and killed about 10 people. More than 150 people were killed including top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskarm, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale.

2006: 7/11 Bomb Blast

The July 11, 2006 blasts remains one of Mumbai’s deadliest terror attacks. Seven coordinated explosions, triggered using RDX in first-class compartments during peak hours, killed 189 people and injured over 800. The first blast took place at 6.24 pm and continued till 6.35 pm. The blast took place at Khar, Mahim Junction, Matunga Road, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Borivali.

2003: Twin Bomb Blast

On August 25, 2003, a twin Bomb explosion rocked the city as blast were carried at Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar. These bombas were planted in parked taxis. The blast led to death of 54 people and injured over 244. The explosions were reportedly carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

1993: Mumbai Bomb Blast

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai experienced two-hour ordeal with 12 bomb explosions, leading to 257 innocent deaths with over 700 injured. The targets of the blasts included financial institutions, government buildings, and crowded marketplaces. The first explosion was seen in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building which killed 50 people. After which, series of blast exploded at Air India Building, The Centaur Hotel, Zaveri Bazar, Sea Rock hotel, Plaza Cinema.

