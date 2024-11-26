26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Complete Timeline Of Mayhem That Unfolded Over 3 Days

A security official gestures as the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel burns due to terrorist attack. | PTI

The Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008 (also called 26/11 attack) is a grim chapter that has profound imprint on any Indian's and especially Mumbaikar's psyche. The notion of safety in the maximum city that too in the posh South Mumbai area was shattered and as the wounded city limped back on its feet three days later, it bore a raw wound which took some time to heal. The terror attack, carried out by Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-E-Taiba saw ten terrorists carrying out co-ordinated attacks in Mumbai and killing more than 150 people which included top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskarm, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale. Here are the grim details of how the terror attack unfolded on 26 November, 2008.

Timeline of 26/11 terror attack:

November 26:

8:10 pm: The 10 terrorists reach shores of Mumbai by three inflatable boats. One of the boats came ashore at Macchimar Nagar in Cuffe Parade. Six terrorists disembark while remaining four continue operating the boat along the shore. The four of them come ashore at Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade.

Their arrival in the area having sizeable fisherman population doesn't go unnoticed. As the locals ask terrorists about their business, they say they are students while asking the locals to mind their own business.

9:20 pm: By this time, the terrorists had launched attack at various places in South Mumbai. These included the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Trident Hotel, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

At Colaba Causeway, two terrorists opened fire at Leopold Cafe killing 10 people. The famous cafe is a favourite place to hang out among locals as well as foreign tourists.

Four terrorists entered the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel by 11 pm, two entered Trident hotel, two terrorists entered Nariman House, two terrorists including Ajmal Kasab headed to Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Kasab and the terrorist with him opened fire at passengers at the busy train station killing 58 people in one stroke and injuring many others.

10:30 pm: The two terrorists then headed to Cama Hospital near CST and launched attack. Hospital staff noticed approach of the terrorists and locked doors.

The terrorists then started opening fire. The three top cops: Kamte, Karkare and Salaskar tried interecepting them but owing to the superior weaponry terrorists possessed, were gunned down.

The terrorists seized jeep of the three police officers and flee. But the jeep is intercepted by police, who kill one of the terrorists and arrest Kasab.

Situation at the Taj Mahal Hotel:

11 pm on November 26:

The terrorists enter the hotel and start shooting whoever is in sight inside the hotel. Mumbai Police surround the hotel in an effort to contain the terrorists inside till special forces arrive. Navy Commandos are mobilised.

2:30 am on November 27:

Indian Army soldiers arrive and enter the lobby of the hotel.

4:00 am on November 27:

First evacuation sees 200 people freed. But more than 100 guests are still held hostage.

November 27-November 29:

More specialised forces like National Security Guard (NSG) arrive. A joint operation carried out with co-ordination between NSG, Naval commandos and Indian Army, terrorists are eliminated.

Situation At Trident Hotel:

November 26: Two terrorists enter the hotel

November 27: Army and navy takes stock of the situation. During the day and by evening, special forces and Jat Regiment arrive. Gunfight ensues.

Tens of people are rescued over the course of November 27 and 28.

On November 28, NSG declares that terrorists are eliminated.

Situation At Nariman House:

November 26: Terrorists enter Nariman House

November 27: Police evacuate nearby buildings are launch operation. Gunfight ensues. NSG commandos arrive in the evening.

November 28: NSG commandos land on the roof of Nariman House. Snipers are deployed in nearby buildings to ensure commandos don't come under attack during landing.

NSG commandos eliminate two terrorists.