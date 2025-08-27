 Maharashtra: Power Company Guard Arrested For Taking ₹50,000 Bribe For New Electricity Connection In Malegaon
The Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a security guard of Malegaon Power Supply Limited, a private electricity distribution company, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for new electricity connection.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Power Company Guard Arrested For Taking ₹50,000 Bribe For New Electricity Connection In Malegaon | Representative Image

Maharashtra: The Nashik Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a security guard of Malegaon Power Supply Limited, a private electricity distribution company, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for facilitating a new commercial power connection in Malegaon. The incident has once again brought to light several controversies surrounding the company’s operations in the city.

According to the ACB, the complainant had applied online to Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) for a commercial electricity connection at a warehouse located at Survey No. 260. After paying the necessary fees, he approached the Malegaon Power Supply Limited office for further processing. However, he was informed that he had to clear dues of Rs 1,26,324 related to alleged electricity theft at a property in Devi's Mala, along with an additional penalty of Rs 40,000, as reported by Loksatta.

The complainant insisted that he or his family had no connection to the location in question and attempted to reason with company officials. Despite multiple visits, the company refused to proceed with his application unless the full amount was paid.

It was during this ordeal that Sheikh Sultan Sheikh Akram, a private individual employed as a security guard at the company’s office, offered a ''solution.'' He demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to issue the connection without requiring payment of the disputed dues. After negotiation, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 50,000.

Disturbed by the demand, the complainant approached the Nashik ACB and lodged a formal complaint. Acting on this, a team led by Inspector Suvarna Handore, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Bharat Tangde and Additional SP Madhav Reddy, laid a trap at the company’s head office.

Sheikh Sultan was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe and was immediately arrested. A case has been registered at Cantonment Police Station. The operation included Constable Prafulla Mali, Police Naik Vilas Nikam, and Parashuram Gaikwad.

