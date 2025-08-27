Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72

Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72 |

Mohan Mudaliar, eldest son of the late don of Mumbai, Varadarajan Mudaliar aka Vardabhai, passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 72 year old and was ailing from cancer for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. The funeral procession will leave his residence in "Vasudha" building near Maheshwari Udyan, Matunga (C.Rly) on Thursday at 3 p.

An extremely soft spoken person Mohanbhai (as he was popularly called) he did not follow his father who was once upon a time the uncrowned king of Mumbai's dreaded underworld. Whenever the erstwhile top bosses of gang land, including Haji Mastan, Yusuf Patel, Karim Lala, Bada Rajan, Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan used to meet Varadabhai at his Matunga residence, Mohan bhai used to be present like shadow of his father. But he never followed his father's footsteps despite pressure from thousands of members of Varadabhai gang. He had no criminal record except for a fake currency case registered by the Gujarat police. He was lodged in Sabarmati jail, but nothing ultimately came out of the case. Mohanbhai had insisted that was falsely implicated in the case as a part of an extortion racket.

After the demise of Varadabhai following a cardiac arrest in Chennai, Mohanbhai chartered an Indian Airlines aircraft and brought the body all the way to Mumbai for the funeral. Vardabhai was virtually hounded out of Mumbai by deputy police commissioner Y.C. Pawar. Mohanbhai explained that Mumbai was his father's "karmabhoomi" and hence the funeral should be held in the city.

He took charge of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which his father used to organize in a grand manner in front of Matunga railway station. Ironically, Mohanbhai passed away on the first day of Ganeshostav 2025.