 Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Police Deploy 7,000–8,000 Personnel To Ensure Peaceful Ganpati Celebrations Across City
The Thane Police deployed between 7,000 and 8,000 officers and personnel across the city and surrounding areas. To ensure public safety and uphold law and order, security forces will be stationed at key locations throughout the district.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Thane: In order to maintain law and order during the Ganeshotsav period and to ensure that citizens can celebrate the festival peacefully and without any problems, the Thane Police will deploy between 7,000 and 8,000 police officers and personnel across the city and surrounding areas.

This force will include units from the State Reserve Force, riot control teams, rapid action teams, and home guards. Police will give special attention to sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents. The jurisdiction of the Thane City Police covers cities from Thane to Badlapur and Bhiwandi, as reported by Loksatta.

Ganeshotsav is celebrated on a large scale by the citizens. This year, 1,060 public Ganesh mandal idols have been placed, and thousands more have been placed in private homes across the district. To ensure public safety and maintain order, police deployment will be spread across key locations.

In preparation for the festival, the Thane Police conducted peace committee meetings in cities like Bhiwandi and Mumbra, urging citizens to maintain communal harmony. Authorities are closely monitoring individuals with criminal backgrounds and are staying vigilant in sensitive zones. Extra care is being taken to curb the spread of rumours or content that could incite religious tension on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, as reported.

To strengthen the security apparatus, additional forces will be brought in. Apart from the existing State Reserve Force, 800 Home Guards, 10 police inspectors from other jurisdictions, 20 assistant police inspectors, 55 sub-inspectors, and 50 Railway Police Force personnel will also be deployed. Furthermore, mock drills have been conducted by the Riot Control Team and Rapid Action Force at various locations to ensure readiness.

