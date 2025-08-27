Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Maha Bhog Of 1 Lakh Modak, Gold Crown Offered To Khajrana Ganesh; Residents Dance To Welcome Bappa-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is celebrating ‘Ganesh Chaturthi 2025’ with a huge devotion and enthusiasm on Wednesday. Since morning, residents have thronged temples and shops - some to visit the deity and some to take him home!
Lets get the glimpses of Ganesha Agman in Indore this year:
The revered Khajrana Ganesha Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is celebrating ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ offering the deity as many as 1 lakh Modak - Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet - along with a huge devotion and affection on Wednesday.
Ganesha has also been adorned with a gold mukut and other ornaments weighing around 5 kilograms.
Royal Holkars continue 170-year-old tradition
Continuing a 170-year-old Holkar-era tradition, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, the royal family installed Lord Ganesha at the Holkar Baada in Aada Bazaar. The festival is celebrated with clay idols of Lord Ganesha and observed as a 5-day-long Ganesh Utsav.
As the Ganeshotsav began, large crowds of devotees started gathering at all the temples in the city with sea of emotions.
'Bappa Aala Re...'
Devotees across the city enthusiastically brought Bappa home and pandals. A group of youths and women dressed in traditional Nauvari saree danced to dhol beats and welcomed Lord Vinayak at Tilak Nagar area, praying for health and prosperity