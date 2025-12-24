Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest @ 3.8°C |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold and fog conditions are intensifying across Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures continuing to fall in many parts of the state.

At Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, the minimum temperature dropped below 4°C for the first time this season. On Tuesday night, the mercury fell to 3.8°C.

Weather on Wednesday

Dense fog was seen in many cities. On Wednesday morning, although some areas got relief, thick fog affected Indore, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and Naugaon. In several places, visibility was reduced to 2 to 4 kilometres.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold may become more severe in the coming days, which could affect New Year celebrations. Cold winds from northern India and clear skies are likely to cause a further drop in night temperatures.

Weather officials said that December and January are the coldest months in the state, similar to how most rainfall occurs during July and August in the monsoon season. During this period, cold winds from northern India become stronger, leading to a sharp fall in temperatures. The impact of western disturbances may also bring light winter rain, increasing the chill during the daytime.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Naugaon in Chhatarpur district was the second coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 7°C. Other low temperatures were reported from Rajgarh (7.4°C), Malajkhand (7.6°C), Rewa (8.2°C), and Umaria (8.3°C).

Severe cold conditions are being reported in all districts of the Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, where icy winds and fog are more intense. Sagar and Rewa divisions are also affected. In the Bhopal division, districts like Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, and Vidisha are experiencing strong cold, with Rajgarh recording temperatures as low as 4°C.

Cold weather has also tightened its grip in Nivadi, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua.