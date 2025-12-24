 Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest @ 3.8°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest @ 3.8°C

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest @ 3.8°C

Cold and fog are intensifying across Madhya Pradesh as temperatures continue to fall. Pachmarhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 3.8°C. Dense fog reduced visibility in several cities. The weather department warns of harsher cold ahead due to northern winds and clear skies, with severe cold affecting Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa, and Bhopal divisions.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest @ 3.8°C |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold and fog conditions are intensifying across Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures continuing to fall in many parts of the state. 

At Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, the minimum temperature dropped below 4°C for the first time this season. On Tuesday night, the mercury fell to 3.8°C.

Weather on Wednesday

Dense fog was seen in many cities. On Wednesday morning, although some areas got relief, thick fog affected Indore, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandla, Narsinghpur, and Naugaon. In several places, visibility was reduced to 2 to 4 kilometres.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan
Gold Surges Past $4,500/oz, Silver Hits Record High On US-Venezuela Tensions & Fed Rate Cut Bets
Gold Surges Past $4,500/oz, Silver Hits Record High On US-Venezuela Tensions & Fed Rate Cut Bets
'Bangladesh Interim Govt To Take Responsibility For Family Of Lynched Hindu Worker Dipu Das': Top Official
'Bangladesh Interim Govt To Take Responsibility For Family Of Lynched Hindu Worker Dipu Das': Top Official
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Marginally Improves To 'Very Poor' With AQI At 349 Amid Lingering Smog
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Marginally Improves To 'Very Poor' With AQI At 349 Amid Lingering Smog
Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
Bhopal News: 10 BHU Artists Display Artworks 1st Time In Bharat Bhawan
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold may become more severe in the coming days, which could affect New Year celebrations. Cold winds from northern India and clear skies are likely to cause a further drop in night temperatures.

Weather officials said that December and January are the coldest months in the state, similar to how most rainfall occurs during July and August in the monsoon season. During this period, cold winds from northern India become stronger, leading to a sharp fall in temperatures. The impact of western disturbances may also bring light winter rain, increasing the chill during the daytime.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
6 Best Soups In Bhopal You Must Try This Winter
article-image

Temperature records 

Naugaon in Chhatarpur district was the second coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 7°C. Other low temperatures were reported from Rajgarh (7.4°C), Malajkhand (7.6°C), Rewa (8.2°C), and Umaria (8.3°C).

Severe cold conditions are being reported in all districts of the Gwalior, Chambal, and Ujjain divisions, where icy winds and fog are more intense. Sagar and Rewa divisions are also affected. In the Bhopal division, districts like Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, and Vidisha are experiencing strong cold, with Rajgarh recording temperatures as low as 4°C.

Cold weather has also tightened its grip in Nivadi, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Dindori, Indore, Dhar, and Jhabua.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown

Bhopal News: Soaked In Blood, Bhopal Sees 49 Murders in 2025

Bhopal News: Soaked In Blood, Bhopal Sees 49 Murders in 2025

MP News: 18 Ujjain Villages To Get Tourism Tag For Simhastha 2028

MP News: 18 Ujjain Villages To Get Tourism Tag For Simhastha 2028

Bhopal News: 10 BHU Artists Display Artworks 1st Time In Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal News: 10 BHU Artists Display Artworks 1st Time In Bharat Bhawan