 MP News: Worms Found Crawling In Suji & Maida Packets In Gwalior; Congress Spokesperson Files Complaint—Video
Worms were found in packets of semolina and refined flour in Gwalior, prompting Congress spokesperson Ajit Bhadauria to file a complaint. He shared a video on social media and alleged food adulteration. Acting on the complaint, the Collector ordered an investigation, and the Food Department collected samples for laboratory testing.

Updated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Worms were found crawling inside a packet of semolina (suji) and refined flour (maida) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday. Congress chief spokesperson Ajit Bhadauria shared a video highlighting poor food standards on social media

According to Ajit Bhadauria, when these packets were used at home, worms were found crawling inside them. Terming this as a serious threat to public health, he filed a written complaint with the Collector and the Food Department regarding the matter.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Collector immediately directed the Food Department to conduct an investigation. A team from the department visited Anand Mini Mart and collected samples of the suspected semolina and refined flour packets. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Congress spokesperson Ajit Bhadauria alleged that shopkeepers selling adulterated food items are playing with people's health. He further demanded strict action against such shopkeepers. Further action will be taken based on the laboratory report.

The incident has triggered serious questions about food safety. Netizens demanded a routine check on these packaged food items for quality assurance.

