 MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked

MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked

Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly robbed an engineering student of her gold chain and earrings near Cancer Hills Café in Gwalior on Tuesday. The masked accused threatened the victim, Priya Kumar of IPS Institute, while she was returning home on her scooter. Kampoo police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage, though no leads have emerged yet.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked and bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted a gold chain and a pair of gold earrings from an engineering student in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, late on Tuesday night.

According to information, the incident took place near Cancer Hills Café under the limits of Kampoo police station.

A case has been registered in the matter and police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The victim was named as Priya Kumar, a student of IPS Institute. She was returning home on her Activa scooter after classes. While passing through the Cancer Hill area around 5 pm, 3 masked miscreants on a motorcycle overtook her, stopped her and threatened her.

FPJ Shorts
'Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na..': Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir As Rohit Sharma Slams 155 In Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na..': Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir As Rohit Sharma Slams 155 In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Year Ender 2025: From 'GK Kya Karega' To Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter, Here's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments From Bigg Boss 19
Year Ender 2025: From 'GK Kya Karega' To Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter, Here's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments From Bigg Boss 19
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Read Also
MP News: Thieves Smash Farmer's Car Window, Loot Farmer Loses ₹2.7 Lakh In Broad Daylight In...
article-image

The accused warned her to hand over her valuables or face consequences. One of them even claimed to have weapons. 

Fearing for her life, the student handed over her gold chain and earrings. The miscreants then fled the spot.

The student later informed her family and the police. Kampoo police reached the scene and launched a search for the accused. 

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, but no clear leads have been found so far.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: NHM Seeks Report From Chhatarpur Health Department After Over 400 Children Die Within 8...

MP News: NHM Seeks Report From Chhatarpur Health Department After Over 400 Children Die Within 8...

MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked

MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked

MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe During Fight In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Murder, Informs Police

MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe During Fight In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Murder, Informs Police

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

How BlueBird Block-2 Will Change Your Internet Services-- All You Need To Know; BJP Ministers,...

'Lajawab...' Film Director-Producer Karan Johar Hails Madhya Pradesh's Breathtaking Locations, Food...

'Lajawab...' Film Director-Producer Karan Johar Hails Madhya Pradesh's Breathtaking Locations, Food...