MP News: Gold Chain, Earrings Looted From Engineering Student In Gwalior; 3 Booked | AI Generated Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked and bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted a gold chain and a pair of gold earrings from an engineering student in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, late on Tuesday night.

According to information, the incident took place near Cancer Hills Café under the limits of Kampoo police station.

A case has been registered in the matter and police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

The victim was named as Priya Kumar, a student of IPS Institute. She was returning home on her Activa scooter after classes. While passing through the Cancer Hill area around 5 pm, 3 masked miscreants on a motorcycle overtook her, stopped her and threatened her.

The accused warned her to hand over her valuables or face consequences. One of them even claimed to have weapons.

Fearing for her life, the student handed over her gold chain and earrings. The miscreants then fled the spot.

The student later informed her family and the police. Kampoo police reached the scene and launched a search for the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, but no clear leads have been found so far.

Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.