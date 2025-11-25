MP News: Thieves Smash Farmer's Car Window, Loot Farmer Loses ₹2.7 Lakh In Broad Daylight In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was looted of ₹2.7 lakh in broad daylight at the Old Grain Market in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

He parked his car inside the mandi and went to purchase fertiliser. In just a few minutes, unknown thieves broke the car window and stole the cash kept inside.

According to information, Anil Patel, a resident of Jaswadi, had come to the mandi to buy fertiliser. He was carrying the cash given to him by a relative who had withdrawn the money from a bank at Mata Chowk.

Anil had planned to use the amount to clear pending dues.

The farmer said the stolen amount was meant for an important payment and that the thieves took away his hard-earned money within moments. He immediately informed the Kotwali police.

Soon after, the police team and Dial-112 reached the location and examined the spot.

Police are checking nearby CCTV cameras and have begun searching for the suspects.

The incident has raised questions about security inside the mandi and created fear among farmers and traders. Police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.