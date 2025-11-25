 MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers--VIDEO
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A moving bus caught fire after one of its tires spark in Gwalior, but all 45 passengers on board were safely evacuated on Monday night.

A video of the burning bus circulated on social media, showing the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and completely burnt.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the bus, a Volvo coach numbered UP93 CT-6747, was traveling from Gurugram in Haryana to Panna in Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred.

The fire broke out around midnight while the bus was passing through the Purani Chhawni area on the highway.

The driver noticed sparks coming from one of the bus’s tires and immediately realised the danger. Without wasting a moment, he stopped the bus on the roadside and helped all passengers safely get out.

Within about 20 minutes, the entire bus was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

article-image

At the time of the incident, most passengers were preparing to sleep. Thanks to the alertness and quick action of the driver, no one was injured. Police reached the scene after receiving information about the fire, and the fire brigade was called in to bring the situation under control.

Authorities said that if the passengers had been asleep when the fire started, the accident could have turned very serious.

This incident highlights the importance of alert and careful driving, especially on long journeys, and shows how quick thinking can prevent major accidents.

