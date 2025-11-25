 Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games
Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games

Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have solved a theft case involving jewellery worth nearly Rs. 95,000, stolen by two minor boys from their neighbour’s house to pursue their video-game obsession, said Gautam Nagar police on Monday.

According to police, complainant Shahzeb Khan (30), a resident of Rambha Nagar, reported on November 22 that gold and silver ornaments kept in a wooden cupboard were missing.

The stolen items included a gold ring, two gold bangles, an artificial ring, a pair of silver anklets and three silver "bichhudi".

Acting on CCTV footage and local intelligence, police questioned residents, during which suspicion arose about two neighbouring boys.

Acting on a tip-off, the police traced the minors to the New Bus Stand area and took them into custody. During interrogation, they said that they didn’t plan to commit a serious crime and only stole the jewellery because they wanted to buy video games and expensive gaming consoles.

Police registered a case under relevant section of the BNS and launched an investigation.

Based on their disclosure, police recovered all stolen items, including gold and silver ornaments, valued at around Rs. 95,000. The minors have been handed over to child welfare authorities for further action.

