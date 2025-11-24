 Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested
The police on Monday arrested all the four persons involved in a case of vehicle vandalism and extortion, said Gautam Nagar police. Jeweller Chandan Indoria (43), a resident of Green Park Colony, approached the police station on November 23. He said he refused to pay for alcohol demanded by a group of youths at 1 am. They broke the windows of several vehicles parked outside his residence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday arrested all the four persons involved in a case of vehicle vandalism and extortion, said Gautam Nagar police.

According to police, jeweller Chandan Indoria (43), a resident of Green Park Colony, approached the police station on November 23. He said he refused to pay for alcohol demanded by a group of youths at 1 am. They broke the windows of several vehicles parked outside his residence.

Based on his statement, an FIR was registered under relevant sections, following which a team was constituted.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked down and arrested the accused Ankit Yadav (24) of Tila Jamalpura with no prior criminal record.

Aryan Panthi (20), also from Tilajamalpura, who has been involved in eight previous crimes. Arjun Singh Sodhia, (22), from Ibrahimganj, with a record of 12 crimes; and Chinu alias Kunal Kuril, (18), from Tila Jamalpura, who has three prior criminal cases against him.

Police officials stated that all four were taken into custody within 24 hours and were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested

