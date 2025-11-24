MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Stroll During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO

MP News: Tigress Bachaiya Wows Tourists With Fearless Walk During Morning Safari At Sanjay Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife lovers witnessed an unforgettable ‘Tigress walk’ on Sunday morning at the Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Kusmi area of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district.

During the morning safari, tigress 'Bachaiya’, daughter of the famous super mom tigress T-28, appeared openly in front of tourists for the first time.

Tourists were left breathless as they watched her powerful walk and calm presence. This was the first time Bachaiya had come so close to safari vehicles.

Usually seen deep inside the core area, she suddenly appeared on the road and confidently walked between the parked tourist jeeps without any sign of fear.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Sidhi: Tigress 'Bachaiya' Stuns Tourists By Strolling Fearlessly In Front Of Safari Jeeps In Sanjay Tiger Reserve #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/E1fygFRYTh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 24, 2025

A video of the moment is now going viral on social media, with people calling it a proud highlight for Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

Eyewitnesses said Bachaiya looked completely relaxed and normal. It seemed like she was used to the presence of humans. She showed no panic or aggression, but natural grace and majestic behaviour.

Forest officer Rajesh Kanna T said that the tiger population in the reserve has grown significantly in recent years.

He added, "It is a positive sign that tigers are no longer scared of human presence and are being sighted more often. This is boosting wildlife tourism, and Sanjay Tiger Reserve is fast becoming a major destination for tiger sightings."

Local guides and forest staff believe that Bachaiya’s calm appearance will create more exciting opportunities for tourists to spot tigers in the future.

(Inputs from FP News Service)