MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Doctor And Patient's Family Accuse Each Other Of Assault At Sagar's District Hospital Amid Dispute Over Treatment; Video Surfaces

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A brawl broke out between a doctor and a patient's family at Bina district hospital on Monday night. The family claimed that the doctor spat on them after they asked for immediate treatment for their patient suffering from severe stomach pain.

This made the family members furious and they allegedly assaulted the doctor.

According to reports, Manju Yadav, a resident of Katra Ward, was admitted at Bina District hospital on Monday night after complaining of stomach ache. During which, Dr Saurabh Jain was posted on duty after the routine shift change.

A video has surfaced on internet, where both the parties can be seen enraged and assaulting each other. The family also can be heard alleging the doctor of spitting on them during the dispute.

Reporting the patient's worsening condition, the woman's nephew, Aditya Yadav, requested the doctor to administer medication or refer her immediately.

Patient's family alleged that the doctor spat on them and assaulted them when protested. They claimed that they only requested immediate medical attention.

Dr. Saurabh Jain, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations against him and called it baseless. According to the doctor, when he asked the admitting staff for information, the family members became enraged and grabbed his collar and misbehaved.

The doctor further said, that he hadn't even understood the patient's condition when the family members began pressuring him for immediate treatment without providing any information.

The hospital management has been informed of the incident. Complaints from both parties have been submitted, and the management says an internal inquiry will be conducted to determine the truth behind the incident.