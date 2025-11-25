 MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

Patient's family alleged that the doctor spat on them and assaulted them when protested. They claimed that they only requested immediate medical attention. Meanwhile the doctor dismissed the allegations against him and called it baseless. According to the doctor, when he asked the admitting staff for information, the family members became enraged and grabbed his collar and misbehaved.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Doctor And Patient's Family Accuse Each Other Of Assault At Sagar's District Hospital Amid Dispute Over Treatment; Video Surfaces |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A brawl broke out between a doctor and a patient's family at Bina district hospital on Monday night. The family claimed that the doctor spat on them after they asked for immediate treatment for their patient suffering from severe stomach pain.

This made the family members furious and they allegedly assaulted the doctor.

According to reports, Manju Yadav, a resident of Katra Ward, was admitted at Bina District hospital on Monday night after complaining of stomach ache. During which, Dr Saurabh Jain was posted on duty after the routine shift change.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Youth Assaulted In Bhanpur Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegation
article-image

A video has surfaced on internet, where both the parties can be seen enraged and assaulting each other. The family also can be heard alleging the doctor of spitting on them during the dispute.

FPJ Shorts
'Stop Dragging My Name Into Bullsh*t': Donal Bisht REACTS To Reports Claiming Abhishek Bajaj Cheated On Wife With Her, Warns Of Legal Action
'Stop Dragging My Name Into Bullsh*t': Donal Bisht REACTS To Reports Claiming Abhishek Bajaj Cheated On Wife With Her, Warns Of Legal Action
Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeking National Policy To Support Growth
Confederation Of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations Sends Missive To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeking National Policy To Support Growth
Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low Below ₹150
Reliance Infrastructure Shares Crash Over 63% From 52-Week High, Anil Ambani-Owned Firm Hits New Low Below ₹150
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud
WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud

Check out the video below:

Reporting the patient's worsening condition, the woman's nephew, Aditya Yadav, requested the doctor to administer medication or refer her immediately.

Patient's family alleged that the doctor spat on them and assaulted them when protested. They claimed that they only requested immediate medical attention.

Dr. Saurabh Jain, meanwhile, dismissed the allegations against him and called it baseless. According to the doctor, when he asked the admitting staff for information, the family members became enraged and grabbed his collar and misbehaved.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Two Cars Torched In Bairagarh, CCTV Captures Suspect
article-image

The doctor further said, that he hadn't even understood the patient's condition when the family members began pressuring him for immediate treatment without providing any information.

The hospital management has been informed of the incident. Complaints from both parties have been submitted, and the management says an internal inquiry will be conducted to determine the truth behind the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹155 Cr Sewage Project, Inaugurates Shyama...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹155 Cr Sewage Project, Inaugurates Shyama...

MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...

MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers--VIDEO

MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers--VIDEO

Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games

Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games