 Bhopal News: Two Cars Torched In Bairagarh, CCTV Captures Suspect
Bhopal News: Two Cars Torched In Bairagarh, CCTV Captures Suspect

Two cars parked at Mahakal Colony were set on fire in Bairagarh Kalan at 2 am on Monday. By the time the owners woke up, both vehicles were badly damaged. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and recovered CCTV footage showing a masked suspect, Khajuri Sadak police said on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
According to police, Sunil Kumar Vishwakarma (33), a resident of Mahakal Colony, Bairagarh Kalan, and a manager at a private pharmaceutical lab, said his car was parked outside his house on Sunday night. After dinner, he went to sleep at 11 pm. At about 2 am, his tenant Neeraj Pal began shouting for help. Hearing the commotion, Sunil asked what happened. Neeraj informed him that his car was on fire.

Sunil rushed outside and along with Neeraj, attempted to extinguish flames. At the same time, they noticed that their neighbour Durgesh Jaiswal’s car had also caught fire. They also tried to extinguish flames. While Sunil’s car was completely charred, the neighbour’s vehicle’s bonnet and interior were damaged.

Police said that CCTV footage captured an unidentified masked man approaching from the direction of Mahakal Temple. He was seen carrying a polythene bag, which police suspect may have contained flammable substance. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused. Sunil also stated that following the incident, his daughter’s health deteriorated, and she is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Six incidents

Six back-to-back incidents of vandalism and hooliganism were reported within a week in Bhopal

November 18: Masked miscreants vandalised a cafe in Misrod and assaulted staff members.

November 20: Armed attackers damaged vehicles in Rajbhoj Colony, Gandhi Nagar.

November 21: Over 20 miscreants vandalised houses and vehicles in Viceroy Colony, Shahpura.

November 22: Two employees at an EV Bike showroom on Narmadapuram Road were assaulted by head constable Ram Avatar.

November 23: Eleven vehicles were vandalised in Green Park Colony, Gautam Nagar, after residents refused to pay extortion money for parking.

Harinarayanachari Mishra, police commissioner said, “Police are taking strict action against miscreants. All accused involved in the reported incidents have been arrested. Those who are absconding will be caught soon."

