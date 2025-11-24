 Bhopal News: Driver Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Posh Char Imli Area; All 3 Accused Arrested
Monday, November 24, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver was brutally thrashed with sticks in the middle of the road in capital Bhopal on Sunday night. The three accused continued to hit him till he fell unconsious on ground.

The incident is said to have taken place at city's Char Imli area under Habibganj police station jurisdiction. The video show three men mercilessly beating the victim with sticks, and it is being widely circulated on social media.

According to Habibganj police, the victim was identified as Rinku Singh Bhadauria, a resident of Rishi Nagar, who is a driver by profession. He had some old dispute with accused Ajay, and the duo already have a police case going on. Accused Ajay had called Rinku for the settlement of the case, however their conversation escalated into an argument. Following which, Ajay, along with his two friends beat him publicly in the middle of the road.

Some passersby gathered courage and approached to intervene. Seeing the crowd, the attackers fled the scene.

According to police officials, the complainant was discharged from the hospital on Monday morning after receiving primary treatment. The three attackers have previously committed several crimes. The accused was produced in the court at afternoon.

It should be noted that the complainant Bhadauria filed a police complaint against Ajay, which let to the recent violent attack.

