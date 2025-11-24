 Bhopal News: Youth Assaulted In Bhanpur Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegation
A case of mob assault surfaced in Bhanpur when members of Maa Bhavani Hindu organisation allegedly thrashed Shanu Khan on suspicion of “love jihad”, Chhola Mandir police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night when Shanu, a resident of Eintkhedi–Ayodhya Nagar, was returning after meeting a girl.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of mob assault surfaced in Bhanpur when members of Maa Bhavani Hindu organisation allegedly thrashed Shanu Khan on suspicion of “love jihad”, Chhola Mandir police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Shanu, a resident of Eintkhedi–Ayodhya Nagar, was returning after meeting a girl. Organisation members stopped him, questioned him repeatedly about his identity, recorded videos and reportedly checked his mobile phone, where WhatsApp chats with the girl were found. After the assault, visible injuries were seen around Shanu’s eyes.

The group circulated videos on social media, accusing police of inaction. They claimed they had detained Shanu for nearly an hour and a half and repeatedly called the SHO and other officers, yet no police team arrived.

Meanwhile, the girl involved appeared at the police station and submitted a written application stating she did not want police action. She clarified that Shanu was an old acquaintance and had never done anything wrong to her.

Police action

Police station in-charge Sarawati Chauhan confirmed receiving the girl’s application. She said the girl denied any instance of force, deceit or misconduct. Police are examining the videos and circumstances at the scene to determine next steps in the investigation.

