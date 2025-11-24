 MP News: German Coaches Interact With Vicharpur’s Football Players, Families, Villagers
MP News: German Coaches Interact With Vicharpur’s Football Players, Families, Villagers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CEO of German football club FC Ingolstadt 04, coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer and a technical coach of the club Manuel Schaefer interacted with the football players, their family members and villagers in Vicharpur in Shahdol district on Monday.

German experts visited Vicharpur and met with five players, Saniya Kunde, Suhani Kol, Pritam Kumar, Virendra Baiga, and Manish Ghasiya, who had travelled to Germany in October to receive world-class training. The experts also visited houses of the five football players and a local coach Lakshmi Sahis.

Suresh Kund, who laid the foundation for football culture in the village, was felicitated by the German guests. Vicharpur was designated as Mini Brazil of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat. Players from Vicharpur had recently travelled to Germany for coaching at the club. They were trained under Dietmar Beiersdorfer.

