MP News: German Coaches Interact With Vicharpur's Football Players, Families, Villagers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CEO of German football club FC Ingolstadt 04, coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer and a technical coach of the club Manuel Schaefer interacted with the football players, their family members and villagers in Vicharpur in Shahdol district on Monday.

German experts visited Vicharpur and met with five players, Saniya Kunde, Suhani Kol, Pritam Kumar, Virendra Baiga, and Manish Ghasiya, who had travelled to Germany in October to receive world-class training. The experts also visited houses of the five football players and a local coach Lakshmi Sahis.

They conducted a detailed inspection of Vicharpur's football field and training infrastructure. They observed live training sessions with the children and provided practical advice on modern football techniques like fitness, ball control, positional play, decision-making, and teamwork.

Beiersdorfer and Schaefer encouraged the children during a special football match held on the field. Jerseys were distributed to 30 players and the local coach. Special football equipment which was brought from Germany were also showcased. The guests observed wall climbing activities at the boys' complex and encouraged athletes.

Suresh Kund, who laid the foundation for football culture in the village, was felicitated by the German guests. Vicharpur was designated as Mini Brazil of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat. Players from Vicharpur had recently travelled to Germany for coaching at the club. They were trained under Dietmar Beiersdorfer.