 MP News: Power Demand Hits Year's Highest Level For A Full Week In Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh has recorded its highest electricity demand of the year for an entire week, driven largely by intensive irrigation activity in the agricultural sector. According to officials, both total power demand and overall consumption have risen sharply over the past seven days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
MP News: Power Demand Hits Year's Highest Level For A Full Week In Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has recorded its highest electricity demand of the year for an entire week, driven largely by intensive irrigation activity in the agricultural sector. According to officials, both total power demand and overall consumption have risen sharply over the past seven days.

For last week, state’s maximum power demand has consistently remained above 7,000 MW. On three of these seven days, demand surged further, ranging between 7,300 MW and 7,580 MW. As a result of this spike, Madhya Pradesh is currently recording daily consumption of more than 10 crore units.

Last year, the state’s highest power demand was 7,403 MW, recorded on December 18. This year, that figure has already been surpassed.

Officials said that while domestic, commercial and industrial electricity requirements remain stable, the agricultural sector’s unusually high demand has put added pressure on the grid—particularly in western Madhya Pradesh.

West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh has instructed all superintending engineers to ensure power supply management in line with demand and regulations. He said that daily reviews of power supply and demand are being conducted to maintain stability across the network.

