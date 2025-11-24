MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand

Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand |

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers waited in a long queue outside the distribution centre amid fertiliser shortage in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Monday. The farmers reached the centre as early as 5am to reserve their spot, hoping to receive the token for their share of fertiliser.

As a large crowd gathered at MP State Agro and Abhayeshwar Cooperative Society, not all farmers could receive the tokens. Furious, they staged protest against the the administration, the Agriculture Department and distribution centre staff, citing acute fertiliser shortage.

Police pacifiy farmers

Upon receiving information about the farmers' protest, the police arrived at the scene. The cops held a discussion with them, counselled them and the situation was resolved. Lilabai, a farmer from Bilawali village, located about 5 kilometers from the city, said she had visited the Krishak Bharti Cooperative (Kribhco) distribution center in the nearby village of Siya several times, but couldn't find fertiliser there, so she had to come to Dewas.

Meanwhile, agro warehouse officials said that the tokens were distributed based on the fertiliser stock. The crowd outnumbered the stock, hence some remain deproved. He clarified that the tokens have been distributed for the next few days as well and the bags will be distributed as the stock arrives.