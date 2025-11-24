 MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand

MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand

As a large crowd gathered at MP State Agro and Abhayeshwar Cooperative Society, not all farmers could receive the tokens. Furious, they staged protest against the the administration, the Agriculture Department and distribution centre staff, citing acute fertiliser shortage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return Empty Hand |

Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers waited in a long queue outside the distribution centre amid fertiliser shortage in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Monday. The farmers reached the centre as early as 5am to reserve their spot, hoping to receive the token for their share of fertiliser.

As a large crowd gathered at MP State Agro and Abhayeshwar Cooperative Society, not all farmers could receive the tokens. Furious, they staged protest against the the administration, the Agriculture Department and distribution centre staff, citing acute fertiliser shortage.

Read Also
MP News: Angry Farmers Block Road Over Fertilizer Shortage In Shajapur
article-image

Police pacifiy farmers

Upon receiving information about the farmers' protest, the police arrived at the scene. The cops held a discussion with them, counselled them and the situation was resolved. Lilabai, a farmer from Bilawali village, located about 5 kilometers from the city, said she had visited the Krishak Bharti Cooperative (Kribhco) distribution center in the nearby village of Siya several times, but couldn't find fertiliser there, so she had to come to Dewas.

FPJ Shorts
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri

Meanwhile, agro warehouse officials said that the tokens were distributed based on the fertiliser stock. The crowd outnumbered the stock, hence some remain deproved. He clarified that the tokens have been distributed for the next few days as well and the bags will be distributed as the stock arrives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return...

MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return...

MP News: Minutes Before Leaving For Wedding, 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Toilet Seat In Ratlam

MP News: Minutes Before Leaving For Wedding, 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Toilet Seat In Ratlam

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

MP News: IAS Officers Not Keen To Stay In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Opted For Deputation In One Year

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

World AMR Awareness Week: Ayurveda Offers Solutions To Rising Antibiotic Resistance

World AMR Awareness Week: Ayurveda Offers Solutions To Rising Antibiotic Resistance