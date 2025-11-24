Indore Special Economic Zone Exports Highest Quantity Of Medicines To United States | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This will be a surprise to know that despite being imposing hefty tariffs by United State of America (USA) on the imports from India, the export from Pithampur Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has registered jump of exports by 32% in the first 7 months of the current financial year. Out of this, the SEZ has made highest number of medicines to USA in this period from April to October 2025.

It may be point able that the US administration announced on August 6, 2025 to impose 50% tariff on the Indian exports made to USA. This was enforced from August 27. These tariffs were justified under Section 232 (National Security) and Section 301 (Unfair Trade Practices) of US trade laws.

However, as per the data of Commissioner of SEZ, which office is based in the city, the exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) jumped by 32% to Rs 8,127.67 crore during the first seven months of the current financial year due to increased orders from pharmaceutical units.

An official from the office of SEZ Commissioner informed on Monday that Indore SEZ, which houses factories manufacturing various products, exported Rs 8,127.67 crore from April-October in the current financial year.

He said in the previous financial year, exports from this SEZ from April to October were made worth Rs 6,157.11 crore. "About 70 per cent of exports from the Indore SEZ are pharmaceuticals, and the United States is among the top importers of these drugs," the official said.

He said the Indore SEZ, spread over 572 hectares in the Pithampur Industrial Area, houses 59 plants in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, packaging materials, engineering, textile manufacturing, and food processing. Of these, 22 are in the pharmaceutical sector alone. In the Pithampur SEZ there is a separate SEZ for the pharmaceutical units which called Pharma SEZ. This SEZ houses various multinational as well as major Indian pharmaceutical units.