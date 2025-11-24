Indore News: 3 Booked For Loan Fraud Using Fake Documents | Representative Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadia police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly forging documents, obtaining a municipal corporation licence under a fake firm name, and taking loans worth lakhs from different banks.

According to police, a case has been registered against Kamal Lodhi of Tikamgarh, Ravikant Tiwari of Tikamgarh, and Rahul Chadar of Dream Valley, Indore, based on a complaint filed by Harsh Kumar Verma, a resident of Vrinda Residency, Limbodi.

In his complaint, Harsh stated that the accused tampered with the documents of his company, Shyam Automotive, and fraudulently obtained a municipal corporation licence in the company’s name.

Read Also Indore News: High Court Disposes Habeas Corpus Plea After Seven Months Of Missing Case

During investigation, police found that the accused opened a fake bank account under the name Shyam Automotive without any authorisation from the firm. The account was opened using a forged PAN card, a fake Gumasta licence and a fabricated company seal.

The accused then used this fake firm to obtain loans from another bank and siphoned off the funds. To avoid detection by the bank and the real company, they repeatedly edited original showroom documents, removing sales executives’ phone numbers and replacing them with their own.

Police have registered a case under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.