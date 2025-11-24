 Indore News: High Court Disposes Habeas Corpus Plea After Seven Months Of Missing Case
Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by a Jhabua resident seeking the production of his missing daughter, who allegedly eloped with a man seven months ago. A division bench passed the order while hearing the plea of Titu Singh, who had sought directions to the police to trace his daughter, Rina and produce her before the court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed by a Jhabua resident seeking the production of his missing daughter, who allegedly eloped with a man seven months ago.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai passed the order while hearing the plea of Titu Singh, who had sought directions to the police to trace his daughter, Rina and produce her before the court.

According to the State’s status report, both the girl and respondent Nathu, with whom she allegedly eloped, have remained untraceable for over seven months despite ongoing efforts by the police.

The court noted that in a previous order dated September 25, 2025, it had already recorded that both individuals appeared to have voluntarily left their homes and no material existed to support the petitioner’s suspicion of honour killing. The earlier order also acknowledged the practical challenges police face when missing persons do not contact their families.

Reiterating those observations, the bench stated that there was no need to keep the petition pending, especially since the police had committed to continuing their search and informing the court as soon as any progress is made.

While disposing of the petition, the court directed the State to ensure that the search for both missing persons “continues and is brought to its logical end.”

It further instructed authorities to inform the High Court Registry -- with prior intimation to the petitioner -- whenever the girl or the respondent is found or if new information arises.

The petition was accordingly disposed of with these directions.

