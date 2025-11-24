MP News: 3 Rounds Of Counselling, A Bit Over 2K AYUSH Under-Graduate Seats Still Vacant In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after three rounds of counselling for the NEET 2025-26 graduate exam for the state and all-India quota, 2007 under-graduate (UG) AYUSH seats are still vacant in the state. A stray round of counselling is going on.

To note, there are 4500 AYUSH seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The state has 39 Ayurveda colleges, including seven government and 32 private colleges; 20 homeopathy colleges (including 1 government and 19 private) and four recognized Unani colleges, including 1 government and 3 private colleges. As many as 63 AYUSH colleges are operating.

According to a list of the AYUSH directorate, 82 seats are vacant in government Ayurveda colleges of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Ujjain, Indore and Burhanpur, while 15 seats are vacant in government homeopathy college and 31 in government Unani college. Similarly, 1077 seats are vacant in private Ayurveda colleges, 786 in private homeopathy colleges and 16 in private Unani colleges.

Presently, stray vacancy round counselling is going on in which reporting will be till November 26, publication of merit will be on November 26, provisional admission in colleges will be from November 27 to November 28 and cancellation of admission will be till November 28.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, national spokesperson of the AYUSH Medical Association, has demanded that the state and Union AYUSH ministries and the directorate of AYUSH in the state reduce the NEET percentile by at least 10 percent and conduct another additional round of counselling. We will write to the Union AYUSH ministry and the directorate of AYUSH in Madhya Pradesh in this regard, he said.