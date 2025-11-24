MP News: Veteran Actor Dharmendra Wanted To Visit Urdu Ka Shahar 'Bhopal' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actor Dharmendra was a great lover of Urdu language and had long wanted to visit Bhopal, which he regarded as ‘Urdu ka shahar’. Unfortunately, that trip never materialised. Dharmendra passed away on Monday.

Ghazal singer and music director Zulfiquar Ali told Free Press that Dharmendra could not read Hindi, and his dialogues were written for him in Urdu. Zulfiquar, who stayed at Dharmendra’s Mumbai home while composing music for ghazals written by actor’s brother Ajit Singh Deol, recalled, “He was keen to visit Bhopal. We all tried for it. But somehow it couldn’t happen.”

Describing Dharmendra as an actor and human par excellence, Zulfiquar said the entire family, including Dharmendra, his sons Bobby and Sunny, and brother Ajit, shared the same roof and kitchen. “He knew how to maintain relations and keep friends,” he added.

Eminent film and TV actor Javed Khan recalled meeting Dharmendra shortly after graduating from FTII. “Tu bahut sona munda hai,” Dharmendra remarked. Khan said it was a great compliment, especially from someone as handsome as Dharmendra, who, unlike most actors, was more good-looking in real life than on screen.

Khan described Dharmendra as a beacon and inspiration for aspiring actors of his generation and the next. “He was miles away from deceit and deception. He lived a complete life. His film Ikkis is going to release soon,” Khan said, adding that acting at 89 itself is a great feat.

Renowned author and film director Rumi Jaffrey called Dharmendra humble and grounded. “Bahut sanskari aur mohabbati insaan the,” he said, noting that Bobby was a good friend of his.

Kishore Kumar Samman

On May 18 last year, the Madhya Pradesh Government’s National Kishore Kumar Samman 2022 was presented to Dharmendra at his Mumbai residence. Director of Culture NP Namdeo handed over the award. “Dharmendraji was so humble. He thanked the state government and me and said he was proud to find his name among previous awardees,” Namdeo recalled.