 MP News: ‘Need Self-Reliant Panchyats For Self- Reliant India’ Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief minister Mohan Yadav said panchayats should become self-reliant to make India self-reliant. It is the top priority of state government to make panchayats efficient, financially capable. He was addressing the inaugural session of three- day workshop on, self-reliant panchayat-prosperous Madhya Pradesh, and Watershed Mission at Kushabhau Thakre convention hall on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
He was addressing the inaugural session of three- day workshop on, self-reliant panchayat-prosperous Madhya Pradesh, and Watershed Mission at Kushabhau Thakre convention hall on Monday.

He said that vice-presidents of district and janpad panchayats on education would be considered. State government has granted power to sarpanchs to spend up to Rs 25 lakh for panchayat activities. This is just a beginning and more such initiatives will be taken.

The chief minister felicitated officials, institutions and knowledge partner institutions for doing exemplary works under Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan.

Panchayats have been given rights to make drinking water arrangements in panchayats and they should move ahead in the direction of development.

Panchayat minister Prahalad Singh Patel said CM took pledge to make arrangements for cremation ground and other necessary facilities for it in every panchayats by December 2026. The state is on top position in implementing PM Awas Yojana in the country.

