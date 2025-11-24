MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The comments of IAS officer Santosh Verma on the Brahmin girls have whipped up a wrangle across the state. Verma has been recently reinstated after suspension.

Verma was elected regional president of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS).

Afterwards, he made objectionable comments on the Brahmin girls in his speech at the conference of AJAKS.

‘‘Jab tak mere bete ko koi Brahman apni beti daan nahin deta ya samvandh nahin bana le tab tak arakshan jari rahega (until a Brahmin hands over their daughters to his sons in marriage or makes relationships with him, the reservation will continue,’’ he said.

The employees’ organisation and the Brahmin society have begun to protest Verma’s remarks.

Employees’ leader Sudhir Nayak said the statement was highly objectionable and an insult to the upper caste.

The government must act against Verma, he said, adding that marriage is a personal matter, and Verma is creating a chasm in the society by making such statements.

Marriages generally take place among various communities. Verma should have spoken about the service matter instead of making such a statement at the event, Nayak said.

President of the All-India Brahmin community Pushpendra Mishra said if the government did act against Verma, the Brahmins would launch an agitation.

A petition will be filed in the court against the comments, Mishra said.

Verma was jailed for submitting fake papers

IAS officer Santosh Verma, who was holding the post of deputy secretary in the agriculture department, was in jail in 2021. The government suspended Verma after a case was registered against him.

Verma was accused of forging an order of the special judge. He was also charged with getting a promotion through fake documents. A woman made a complaint against him. After relief from the court, he has been recently reinstated and posted.