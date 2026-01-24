 Bhopal News: Exhibition, Based On Harry Potter Takes Visitors Into Magical World
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
Bhopal News: Exhibition, Based On Harry Potter Takes Visitors Into Magical World | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition transported visitors into the magical universe of Harry Potter, featuring elements ranging from Platform 9 3/4. 4 to striking depictions of Voldemort and his snake in Maffick X TechnoSearch 2026 at MANIT .

The special thing about this exhibition was that the entire decoration was made from waste materials, including winding wires, old structures, and scraped tree bark.

Team pixel displayed the popular characters as well as scenes of the movie, J. K. Rowling’s novel, in such an artistic way that the vibe of the room was enough to get visitors reminiscent of its movies.

The centrepiece of the statue of Harry Potter's villain Voldemort is an eye -catching and photobooth of the jail or Azkaban where visitors, mostly youth, were seen to take selfies with them. The pictures on the walls were also very attractive, which made the entire theme even more vibrant.

Besides, the Involve team has created a state-of-the-art e-bicycle from an ordinary bicycle. It was equipped with a 36-volt and 19-ampere capacity EV controller, which acts as the brain for the entire system. The e-bicycle can play a significant role in promoting green transportation in the future at a low cost.

