Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irani gang kingpin Raju Irani aka Raju Dakait’s son Hasani had made extensive efforts to help his father evade arrest while he was on the run following a police raid at dera by on the night of December 28 last year.

Sources said Raju was in constant touch with three policemen posted at Nishatpura police station and made regular calls to them. It has also surfaced that Hasani was regularly interacting with a person based in Dubai.

Senior police officials said that all alleged links between Raju Irani, his kin and gang members would be probed and strict action would be taken against anyone found in contact with them. Notably, Raju Irani had managed to escape during a police raid at his dera despite a massive crackdown involving a strong force of over 150 police personnel. Many of his close aides were also not found during the crackdown.

Investigations revealed that he first fled to Khandwa where he switched off his mobile phone and then fled to Surat at his brother-in-law’s house where he took shelter. Raju was using a new SIM card and a phone and spoke to his trusted people to avoid surveillance. Bhopal police failed to trace his location but Surat police nabbed him after receiving inputs from local intelligence units.

Nishatpura police brought him to Bhopal and took his seven-day custody for questioning him regarding his network in different states. Police officials said that questioning may provide major revelations.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said cops of six states were in Bhopal in connection with the criminal cases registered against the Irani gang members under their jurisdictions. An eye is being kept on suspects at the Irani dera and efforts are underway to trace locations of those who have fled during the crackdown.