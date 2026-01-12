 Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

Irani gang kingpin Raju Irani’s son Hasani allegedly helped him evade arrest after a December 28 crackdown, staying in touch with local policemen and a Dubai-based man. Police are probing links between cops and the gang. Raju escaped to Khandwa and Surat before being arrested by Surat police and brought to Bhopal for questioning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irani gang kingpin Raju Irani aka Raju Dakait’s son Hasani had made extensive efforts to help his father evade arrest while he was on the run following a police raid at dera by on the night of December 28 last year.

Sources said Raju was in constant touch with three policemen posted at Nishatpura police station and made regular calls to them. It has also surfaced that Hasani was regularly interacting with a person based in Dubai.

Senior police officials said that all alleged links between Raju Irani, his kin and gang members would be probed and strict action would be taken against anyone found in contact with them. Notably, Raju Irani had managed to escape during a police raid at his dera despite a massive crackdown involving a strong force of over 150 police personnel. Many of his close aides were also not found during the crackdown.

Investigations revealed that he first fled to Khandwa where he switched off his mobile phone and then fled to Surat at his brother-in-law’s house where he took shelter. Raju was using a new SIM card and a phone and spoke to his trusted people to avoid surveillance. Bhopal police failed to trace his location but Surat police nabbed him after receiving inputs from local intelligence units.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Interview – Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP Confident Of Mahayuti Mayor As Ameet Satam Flags Development, Security And Anti-Corruption Push
FPJ Interview – Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BJP Confident Of Mahayuti Mayor As Ameet Satam Flags Development, Security And Anti-Corruption Push
West Bengal News: BJP–TMC Clash Erupts Over Abhishek Banerjee Posters At Vivekananda Ancestral Home
West Bengal News: BJP–TMC Clash Erupts Over Abhishek Banerjee Posters At Vivekananda Ancestral Home
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road

Nishatpura police brought him to Bhopal and took his seven-day custody for questioning him regarding his network in different states. Police officials said that questioning may provide major revelations.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Crackdown; Police To Quiz Irani Gang Kingpin In Robbery, Fraud And Arson Cases
article-image

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said cops of six states were in Bhopal in connection with the criminal cases registered against the Irani gang members under their jurisdictions. An eye is being kept on suspects at the Irani dera and efforts are underway to trace locations of those who have fled during the crackdown.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Manoj Kumar Kept Up Spirit Of Nationalism, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Manoj Kumar Kept Up Spirit Of Nationalism, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man

MP News: Dr Jagdish Chandra Bose Discovered Waves, Marconi Got Nobel, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Dr Jagdish Chandra Bose Discovered Waves, Marconi Got Nobel, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal Power Cut January 13: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Bairagarh...

Bhopal Power Cut January 13: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Bairagarh...

MP News: Man Kills Two Daily Wage Labourers For Refusing To Testify In Second Wife’s Murder Case...

MP News: Man Kills Two Daily Wage Labourers For Refusing To Testify In Second Wife’s Murder Case...