 MP News: ‘Meri Maut Ka Zimmedar MPMSU Hoga’ Student Attempts Suicide Over 3-Year Delay In Paramedical Exam Results In Jabalpur-- VIDEO
A paramedical student at GRMC attempted suicide after accusing MPMSU of delaying exam results for the 2021 batch. In a video, he warned the university would be responsible if results were not declared. Around 150 students are affected, unable to get jobs due to pending results.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A paramedical student allegedly attempted suicide citing long delay in exam results by the government medical university on Tuesday.

The student belongs to the 2021 batch of a two-year paramedical course, which should have been completed in 2023.

He shared a video, blaming Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University for the delay, “Meri maut ka zimmedar MPMSU hoga,” warning that if the results were not declared, the university would be responsible. He said the delay had caused him severe mental stress.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the incident took place at Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), where the student tied a rope at the main gate as a protest.

However, alert security staff noticed the situation in time and removed the rope, preventing any loss of life.

article-image

Around 150 students from courses such as X-ray Technician, Dialysis Technician, and Micro Technician are still waiting for their results. Due to the delay, students are unable to register with the Paramedical Council and apply for jobs.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

GRMC Dean Dr RKS Dhakad met the students and assured them that he would write to the university to speed up the declaration of results. Students have accused MPMSU officials of ignoring their problems, saying the delay has put their future at risk.

