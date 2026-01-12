 Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure

Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure

AIIMS Bhopal successfully performed a complex, life-saving cardiac procedure on a 30-year-old patient from Hoshangabad suffering from heart attack, paralysis and kidney dysfunction. Doctors found multiple mobile clots in the left ventricle posing a fatal risk. After referral and detailed investigations, the high-risk surgery gave the patient a new lease of life.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has performed a complex cardiac surgery, giving a new lease of life to a patient suffering from a serious illness.

The surgery was performed on a 30-year-old patient from Hoshangabad, who had been suffering from severe health problems for the past six months.

According to AIIMS, the patient had a history of a heart attack, paralysis and kidney dysfunction. In addition, several large clots were present on the left side of the heart (left ventricle), and the heart was also weak. Due to these clots, the patient suffered a heart attack nearly six months ago.

About 20 days ago, the patient’s kidney artery became blocked, and he suffered paralysis. Despite receiving treatment at various hospitals, his condition did not improve.

FPJ Shorts
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Read Also
Bhopal News: After Crackdown, Raju Irani’s Son Was In Contact With Local Cops, Dubai Man
article-image

Considering the severity and complexity of his condition, he was referred to AIIMS Bhopal. Investigations at AIIMS revealed the presence of multiple mobile clots in the left ventricle, posing a high risk of travelling to other organs and potentially causing paralysis or even death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure

Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure

MP News: Left For Market 3 Days Ago, 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Semi-Naked Near Canal In Jabalpur

MP News: Left For Market 3 Days Ago, 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Semi-Naked Near Canal In Jabalpur

MP News: ‘Meri Maut Ka Zimmedar MPMSU Hoga’ Student Attempts Suicide Over 3-Year Delay In...

MP News: ‘Meri Maut Ka Zimmedar MPMSU Hoga’ Student Attempts Suicide Over 3-Year Delay In...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Madhya Pradesh January 13, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings Continue, Day Temperature Rises...

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor

Bhopal News: District And Sessions Court Asks CBI For Death Verification Of Ex-UCC Plant Supervisor