Bhopal News: AIIMS Performs Life-Saving Cardiac Procedure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has performed a complex cardiac surgery, giving a new lease of life to a patient suffering from a serious illness.

The surgery was performed on a 30-year-old patient from Hoshangabad, who had been suffering from severe health problems for the past six months.

According to AIIMS, the patient had a history of a heart attack, paralysis and kidney dysfunction. In addition, several large clots were present on the left side of the heart (left ventricle), and the heart was also weak. Due to these clots, the patient suffered a heart attack nearly six months ago.

About 20 days ago, the patient’s kidney artery became blocked, and he suffered paralysis. Despite receiving treatment at various hospitals, his condition did not improve.

Considering the severity and complexity of his condition, he was referred to AIIMS Bhopal. Investigations at AIIMS revealed the presence of multiple mobile clots in the left ventricle, posing a high risk of travelling to other organs and potentially causing paralysis or even death.