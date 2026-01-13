 MP News: Left For Market 3 Days Ago, 30-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Semi-Naked Near Canal In Jabalpur
Police found the semi-naked body of 30-year-old poultry farm worker Sulochana Dhurve in the Mudiya canal after she was missing for three days. Preliminary investigation suggests she was strangled, possibly raped, and murdered before disposal. Her husband had not reported her disappearance. Panagar police have sent the body for postmortem.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 30-Year-Old Murdered By Strangulation In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a semi-naked condition near a canal in Jabalpur on Monday. She had been missing for three days.

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Dhurve, who worked at a poultry farm.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Initial investigations suggest the woman was strangled to death and her body was disposed. Sexual assault is also suspected. The Panagar police station is investigating the entire case.

Nail marks were found on the woman's neck.

According to the panager police official said that on Monday afternoon, villagers informed the police that a woman's body was lying about 250 meters from the Nagpur-Rewa bypass. Upon reaching the spot, nail marks were found on the woman's neck.

The initial police investigation suggests that the woman was likely strangled to death. After receiving information about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh also reached the crime scene.

The woman had left home two days ago.

Sulochana's husband told the police that they are originally residents of Kudam. A few months ago, the husband, wife, and the deceased's parents moved to a poultry farm located on the Panagar bypass and started working there. Police questioning revealed that the woman had left home on Saturday evening but did not return.

Police said that the woman had left for market on Saturday evening. When she did not return until late at night, her family called her friends and searched for her in the surrounding area. According to the TI, the marks found on the woman's neck indicate that she was likely murdered after an argument.

