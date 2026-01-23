 Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen

Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen

The Junior Doctors Association said that while exemptions let some doctors return to their home state, Madhya Pradesh still risks losing manpower. Currently, around 400 doctors are needed across 350 CHCs where PG students are appointed. The association has urged the state government to implement policies to retain PG students and bridge the staffing gap.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rural areas in Madhya Pradesh are staring at a worsening shortage of doctors, with Community Health Centres (CHCs) hit hardest. Experts say policy changes in postgraduate medical admissions and service bonds could leave many villages without adequate medical care.

Read Also
Bhopal Crime Branch Busts Drug Racket, 2 Held With MD Powder; Arrested Duo Part Of Big Supply...
article-image

Doctors’ associations blame the 50 per cent national quota in NEET PG admissions, which often leads students from outside the state to leave after completing their PG courses. Now, exemption of rural service bond for in-service doctors may allow more doctors to skip rural postings, potentially worsening the deficit.

The Junior Doctors Association said that while exemptions let some doctors return to their home state, Madhya Pradesh still risks losing manpower. Currently, around 400 doctors are needed across 350 CHCs where PG students are appointed. The association has urged the state government to implement policies to retain PG students and bridge the staffing gap.

Amit Jain, deputy director of the National Health Mission (NHM), said, “Shortage persists, mainly at CHC level where PG students are recruited. Whenever the health department informs us about vacancies, we try to fill the gap. At PHCs, MBBS passouts are recruited, so staffing is easier.”

FPJ Shorts
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO Cancels Vehicle Registration
Badlapur School Van Driver Accused Of Sexual Assault Remanded To Police Custody Till January 27, RTO Cancels Vehicle Registration
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy
MPCB Proposes Expansion Of Blue Category To Boost Circular Economy
Navi Mumbai News: Sagar Naik Unanimously Chosen BJP Group Leader In NMMC
Navi Mumbai News: Sagar Naik Unanimously Chosen BJP Group Leader In NMMC

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president of Progressive Medical Teachers Association (PMTA), said, “Shortage at CHCs is real. PHCs are mostly stable, but PG students leave CHCs whenever they get a chance. The main reasons are 50 per cent national quota and now rural service bond exemption for in-service doctors. It is a short-term shortage as more medical colleges are being opened. The bigger concern is quality of doctors.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen
Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Unveils Netaji’s Statue, Interacts With Industrialists In...
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Unveils Netaji’s Statue, Interacts With Industrialists In...
MP News: City To Get 100 Electric Buses With State-Of-The-Art Tech In Jabalpur
MP News: City To Get 100 Electric Buses With State-Of-The-Art Tech In Jabalpur
MP News: Bhopal Girl Child Rape & Murder Case; High Court Confirms Death Sentence In Jabalpur
MP News: Bhopal Girl Child Rape & Murder Case; High Court Confirms Death Sentence In Jabalpur
Bhopal Power Cut January 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Indra Nagar &...
Bhopal Power Cut January 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Indra Nagar &...