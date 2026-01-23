Bhopal News: Doctor Shortage In Rural Madhya Pradesh Set To Worsen | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rural areas in Madhya Pradesh are staring at a worsening shortage of doctors, with Community Health Centres (CHCs) hit hardest. Experts say policy changes in postgraduate medical admissions and service bonds could leave many villages without adequate medical care.

Doctors’ associations blame the 50 per cent national quota in NEET PG admissions, which often leads students from outside the state to leave after completing their PG courses. Now, exemption of rural service bond for in-service doctors may allow more doctors to skip rural postings, potentially worsening the deficit.

The Junior Doctors Association said that while exemptions let some doctors return to their home state, Madhya Pradesh still risks losing manpower. Currently, around 400 doctors are needed across 350 CHCs where PG students are appointed. The association has urged the state government to implement policies to retain PG students and bridge the staffing gap.

Amit Jain, deputy director of the National Health Mission (NHM), said, “Shortage persists, mainly at CHC level where PG students are recruited. Whenever the health department informs us about vacancies, we try to fill the gap. At PHCs, MBBS passouts are recruited, so staffing is easier.”

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president of Progressive Medical Teachers Association (PMTA), said, “Shortage at CHCs is real. PHCs are mostly stable, but PG students leave CHCs whenever they get a chance. The main reasons are 50 per cent national quota and now rural service bond exemption for in-service doctors. It is a short-term shortage as more medical colleges are being opened. The bigger concern is quality of doctors.”