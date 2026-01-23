MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Unveils Netaji’s Statue, Interacts With Industrialists In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav received a grand welcome at the Dumna airport here on Friday morning after his return from Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in the World Economic Forum 2026.

CM Yadav arrived at Dumna airport at around 11:15 AM aboard a state aircraft and received a warm welcome from senior state and local leaders, including public works minister Rakesh Singh, Member of Parliament Ashish Dubey and others.

Yadav, along with former BJP national president JP Nadda, participated in the centenary year closing ceremony of the Siddhi Bala Bose Association. The duo unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. They also took a tour of the library.

Post the event, CM Yadav participated in a mass marriage programme organised under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana.

Later, on the 129th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, CM Yadav paid homage and offer floral tributes to Netaji’s iconic statue at the Central Jail.

After this, the CM participated in an interactive programme with renowned industrialists at Hotel Kalchuri, focusing on investment opportunities and business development in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav concluded the day by attending the aarti of Maa Narmada at Gwarighat, a major spiritual event in the city.