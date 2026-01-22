 Bhopal News: DGP Sets Target To Make Madhya Pradesh Drug-Free In Three Years
He emphasized the need to develop a robust roadmap in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare and social organizations and to strictly check the sale of narcotics near educational institutions. A strong system will also be developed to monitor chemicals used in industries to ensure that they are used only for approved purposes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the next three years from April 1, Madhya Pradesh would have to be made drug-free, said Director General of police Kailash Makwana here on Thursday.

He was addressing a meeting called to outline a comprehensive three -year action plan to completely eradicate the problem of illegal narcotics in the state.

The meeting was held in pursuance of the instructions given in the apex-level meeting held on January 9, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stressed, “Just as we eliminated Naxalism from the state four months ahead of the target, we now have to eliminate narcotics by considering the drug problem as a similar major challenge”.

He also gave instructions to formulate a strategy to dismantle the mafia network, break the supply and demand chain, identify hotspots in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Bhopal, Indore and other districts, keep a close watch and take concrete action against the drug trade spreading in other districts.

