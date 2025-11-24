MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is completing two years on December 13. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP organisation are doing exercises for cabinet expansion.

Both Yadav and party organisation are waiting for the central leadership’s nod for it.

There may be some changes in the cabinet next month. With some minor reshuffles in the cabinet, the departments of some ministers may also be changed.

According to sources, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s stature may be raised in the coming days.

Singh, who is already handling PWD, may also get the Home Department.

The departments of some ministers may be changed. A few ministers, who do not have a caste base or have failed to do anything extraordinary for their departments in the past two years, may be removed.

Besides Singh, Chaitanya Kashyap, Gautam Tetwal, and Pratima Bagri may get the benefits of changes in the ministry.

Singh has been included in the ‘Chhoti Toli’, a committee consisting of a few members, set up by the BJP.

Besides two chief ministers, only three members have been included in it.

There are talks that Singh may be asked to do coordination between the Central Government and the party organisation.

According to sources, some ministers may be removed in the cabinet expansion.

The names of a cabinet minister and two ministers of state are doing the rounds for removal from the cabinet.