 MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

The government is completing two years on December 13. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP organisation are doing exercises for cabinet expansion. Both Yadav and party organisation are waiting for the central leadership’s nod for it. There may be some changes in the cabinet next month. With some minor reshuffles in the cabinet, the departments of some ministers may also be changed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is completing two years on December 13. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP organisation are doing exercises for cabinet expansion.

Both Yadav and party organisation are waiting for the central leadership’s nod for it.

There may be some changes in the cabinet next month. With some minor reshuffles in the cabinet, the departments of some ministers may also be changed.

According to sources, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s stature may be raised in the coming days.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance
Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance
Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25
Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25
'A Father Figure To Me…': Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Demise
'A Father Figure To Me…': Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Demise
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Go Out For A Dinner Date
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Go Out For A Dinner Date

Singh, who is already handling PWD, may also get the Home Department.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Driver Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Posh Char Imli Area; All 3 Accused Arrested
article-image

The departments of some ministers may be changed. A few ministers, who do not have a caste base or have failed to do anything extraordinary for their departments in the past two years, may be removed.

Besides Singh, Chaitanya Kashyap, Gautam Tetwal, and Pratima Bagri may get the benefits of changes in the ministry.

Singh has been included in the ‘Chhoti Toli’, a committee consisting of a few members, set up by the BJP.

Besides two chief ministers, only three members have been included in it.

There are talks that Singh may be asked to do coordination between the Central Government and the party organisation.

According to sources, some ministers may be removed in the cabinet expansion.

The names of a cabinet minister and two ministers of state are doing the rounds for removal from the cabinet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle

MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

MP News: ‘Need Self-Reliant Panchyats For Self- Reliant India’ Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ‘Need Self-Reliant Panchyats For Self- Reliant India’ Says CM Mohan Yadav

Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman...

Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman...

Bhopal News: AIIMS Treatment Still Eludes Gas Survivors Despite High Court Order

Bhopal News: AIIMS Treatment Still Eludes Gas Survivors Despite High Court Order