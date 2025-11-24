 Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman Khan; Jam Stretches Over 20 Km
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGoharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman Khan; Jam Stretches Over 20 Km

Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman Khan; Jam Stretches Over 20 Km

Residents staged a road blockade in Mandideep, Raisen district, demanding arrest of rape accused Salman Khan on Monday. Police used light cane charge to disperse protesters after a standoff. The accused allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in Goharganj on November 21.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Road Blocked In Raisen For Rape Accused’s Arrest; Police Use Cane Charge To Disperse Crowd, Traffic Jam Stretches Over 20 Km |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents staged a road blockade in Mandideep, Raisen district, demanding arrest of rape accused Salman Khan on Monday. Police used light cane charge to disperse protesters after a standoff. The accused allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in Goharganj on November 21.

Markets remained closed for the third consecutive day as the roadblock, which began at 12 noon, caused a 14-km traffic jam towards Bhopal and a 7-km jam towards Obaidullaganj, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded for several hours.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Driver Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Posh Char Imli Area; All 3 Accused Arrested
article-image

Since Friday, people from Goharganj, Mandideep and surrounding areas have been protesting for the accused's arrest. Organisations like Karni Sena, VHP, Bajrang Dal and others joined the demonstration.

Around 3 pm, police assured protesters of early arrest and requested them to lift the blockade. While some agreed, several refused, prompting police to use light cane charge.

FPJ Shorts
Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25
Three-Day Event Marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary To Conclude On November 25
'A Father Figure To Me…': Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Demise
'A Father Figure To Me…': Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Dharmendra's Demise
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Go Out For A Dinner Date
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 24: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Go Out For A Dinner Date
'Smiles Sponsored By Dube Ji': Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Indians Physio Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series
'Smiles Sponsored By Dube Ji': Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Indians Physio Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series

Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey said police teams are searching possible hideouts and will soon arrest the accused. He said that no arrests were made during the roadblock incident.

The rape case

On November 21 in Goharganj, the six-year-old girl was lured with chocolate and kidnapped. She was taken to a nearby jungle where Salman Khan allegedly raped her. After the attack, he fled. Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest. The victim was found bleeding and initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bhopal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle

MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

MP News: Murmurs Over Changes In Cabinet, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh’s Stature May Grow

MP News: ‘Need Self-Reliant Panchyats For Self- Reliant India’ Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ‘Need Self-Reliant Panchyats For Self- Reliant India’ Says CM Mohan Yadav

Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman...

Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman...

Bhopal News: AIIMS Treatment Still Eludes Gas Survivors Despite High Court Order

Bhopal News: AIIMS Treatment Still Eludes Gas Survivors Despite High Court Order