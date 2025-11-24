Goharganj Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped; Locals Block Road Demanding Arrest Of Accused Salman Khan; Jam Stretches Over 20 Km

MP News: Road Blocked In Raisen For Rape Accused’s Arrest; Police Use Cane Charge To Disperse Crowd, Traffic Jam Stretches Over 20 Km |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents staged a road blockade in Mandideep, Raisen district, demanding arrest of rape accused Salman Khan on Monday. Police used light cane charge to disperse protesters after a standoff. The accused allegedly raped a six-year-old girl in Goharganj on November 21.

Markets remained closed for the third consecutive day as the roadblock, which began at 12 noon, caused a 14-km traffic jam towards Bhopal and a 7-km jam towards Obaidullaganj, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded for several hours.

Since Friday, people from Goharganj, Mandideep and surrounding areas have been protesting for the accused's arrest. Organisations like Karni Sena, VHP, Bajrang Dal and others joined the demonstration.

Around 3 pm, police assured protesters of early arrest and requested them to lift the blockade. While some agreed, several refused, prompting police to use light cane charge.

Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey said police teams are searching possible hideouts and will soon arrest the accused. He said that no arrests were made during the roadblock incident.

The rape case

On November 21 in Goharganj, the six-year-old girl was lured with chocolate and kidnapped. She was taken to a nearby jungle where Salman Khan allegedly raped her. After the attack, he fled. Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest. The victim was found bleeding and initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to AIIMS Bhopal.