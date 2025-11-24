Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists | Dr Sunita Kataria

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sunita Kataria, a scientist from School of Biochemistry, has becomes third faculty member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to have featured in the prestigious “World’s Top 2% Scientists List” released by Stanford University and Elsevier for 2024–2025.

The honour, which she received for the second consecutive year, highlights her exceptional and sustained contributions to scientific research.

Kataria’s research paper titled “The interactive effect of high temperature and water deficit stress on nitrogen fixation, photosynthesis, chlorophyll fluorescence, seed yield and quality in soybean (Glycine max)”, published in

Plant Physiology Reports has been selected for the GS Sirohi Best Research Paper Award for 2024. The award will be formally presented on December 15, during the inaugural session of the 6th International Conference on Plant Physiology (ICPP 2025) at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

A plant physiologist with more than 24 years of research experience, Kataria has made pathbreaking contributions to agricultural science. Her research focuses on protecting crops from severe environmental challenges such as drought, high salinity, and harmful UV-B radiation.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai congratulated Kataria on her remarkable achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the university.

Earlier, Prof Anjana Jajoo and Dr Mukesh Sharma from DAVV featured into world’s top 2% scientists this year.