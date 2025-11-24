 Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists

Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists

Dr Sunita Kataria, a scientist from School of Biochemistry, has becomes third faculty member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to have featured in the prestigious “World’s Top 2% Scientists List” released by Stanford University and Elsevier for 2024–2025. The honour, which she received for the second consecutive year, highlights her exceptional and sustained contributions to scientific research.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists | Dr Sunita Kataria

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sunita Kataria, a scientist from School of Biochemistry, has becomes third faculty member of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to have featured in the prestigious “World’s Top 2% Scientists List” released by Stanford University and Elsevier for 2024–2025.

The honour, which she received for the second consecutive year, highlights her exceptional and sustained contributions to scientific research.

Kataria’s research paper titled “The interactive effect of high temperature and water deficit stress on nitrogen fixation, photosynthesis, chlorophyll fluorescence, seed yield and quality in soybean (Glycine max)”, published in

Plant Physiology Reports has been selected for the GS Sirohi Best Research Paper Award for 2024. The award will be formally presented on December 15, during the inaugural session of the 6th International Conference on Plant Physiology (ICPP 2025) at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Amid Public Outrage Over Zubeen Garg’s Death
Assam Assembly Winter Session Begins Amid Public Outrage Over Zubeen Garg’s Death
West Bengal News: BLOs Protest Against Work Stress, Clash With Police - VIDEO
West Bengal News: BLOs Protest Against Work Stress, Clash With Police - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Devotees Gather For Special Pujas At Matunga’s Sankara Mattham During Mandala Season
Mumbai News: Devotees Gather For Special Pujas At Matunga’s Sankara Mattham During Mandala Season
US President Donald Trump & Xi Jinping Hold Phone Talks On Trade, Taiwan & Ukraine After Busan Meeting
US President Donald Trump & Xi Jinping Hold Phone Talks On Trade, Taiwan & Ukraine After Busan Meeting
Read Also
MP News: Hundreds Of Farmers Queue-Up Since 5am For Fertilisers Amid Shortage In Dewas; Most Return...
article-image

A plant physiologist with more than 24 years of research experience, Kataria has made pathbreaking contributions to agricultural science. Her research focuses on protecting crops from severe environmental challenges such as drought, high salinity, and harmful UV-B radiation.

DAVV Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai congratulated Kataria on her remarkable achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the university.

Earlier, Prof Anjana Jajoo and Dr Mukesh Sharma from DAVV featured into world’s top 2% scientists this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

News: RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale To Arrive City On November 29

News: RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale To Arrive City On November 29

MP News: Wildlife Institute Of India Team To Arrive In December For Snake Distribution Estimation

MP News: Wildlife Institute Of India Team To Arrive In December For Snake Distribution Estimation

Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists

Indore News: One More DAVV Faculty Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists

MP News: Power Demand Hits Year’s Highest Level For A Full Week In Madhya Pradesh

MP News: Power Demand Hits Year’s Highest Level For A Full Week In Madhya Pradesh

Indore Special Economic Zone Exports Highest Quantity Of Medicines To United States

Indore Special Economic Zone Exports Highest Quantity Of Medicines To United States