 News: RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale To Arrive City On November 29
Dattatreya Hosabale, deputy chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is coming on the two days visit of the city. He will be in the city on November 29 and 30. He will maintain contact and dialogue with various social leaders throughout the year.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dattatreya Hosabale, deputy chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is coming on the two days visit of the city. He will be in the city on November 29 and 30.

RSS leader maintain contact and dialogue with various social leaders throughout the year. In the centenary year of the RSS founding, Hosabale will participate in a dialogue session with tribal leaders from the Malwa region on the morning of November 29th. He will also participate in a gathering of selected college Shakhas groups of the city at Chimanbagh Grounds on same evening.

On November 30th  he will participate in a dialogue and lecture session at Ravindra Natya Gruha to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the RSS's founding. Prominent members from various walks of life are invited to this event. The RSS leader will deliver a lecture on ‘100 Years of the RSS Journey’ and ‘Hindutva.’ After this, he will also address the queries of the visitors who have come to the program.

He will depart for Bhopal on the morning of December 1st after visiting the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain.

