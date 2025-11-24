Indore News: Ahead Of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan’s Rally, Ex-Partner Rohini Issues Sharp Warning | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Bhim Army chief and Uttar Pradesh MP Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan’s Constitution Rally on November 26 at the Government Inter College Ground in Muzaffarnagar, an unexpected controversy has erupted involving his alleged former girlfriend, Dr Rohini Ghavari.

Though the rally is aimed at political and social issues, it has gained widespread attention after a series of sharp social media posts by Ghavari, who is originally from Indore and currently lives in Switzerland.

In a strongly worded message, Rohini warned: “If anyone even touches me on Chandrashekhar’s stage, the whole country will see what women’s respect means.” Accusing Azad of misleading society and dreaming of becoming chief minister, she claimed she is now ready to challenge even his political influence. In another post she added: “I have turned your own people against you. Now watch what happens.” Her statements have fueled speculation about whether both might appear at the rally venue on the same day.

Rohini asserted that police would not stop her from entering the stage and said she would receive full security. Identifying herself as “Baba Saheb’s daughter,” she said she would confront Azad publicly on Constitution Day. She further wrote: “The stage is Chandrashekhar’s, the crowd is his, but the oath will be mine. I will sit beside you and give a speech. This was your dream that we appear together on a stage. Now I will make that dream come true. Try stopping me if you can.”

The tension escalated three days earlier when Ghawari warned Azad not to involve her parents in their dispute, saying she would “show her strength” if they were harmed. She alleged attempts were being made to trouble her family and made dramatic claims such as: “Even Amit Shah won’t be able to save you.” She also accused Azad of filing FIRs against her and targeting her, urging him not to drag her family into the conflict.

Dr Rohini Ghavari, daughter of a sanitation worker at Indore’s ESI Hospital, went to Switzerland for higher studies in 2019. According to her statements, she and Azad were in a relationship for nearly three years after meeting abroad and she later accused him of sexual exploitation -- charges Azad has denied. Two months ago, she posted alarming suicide threats on X, claiming she would consume poison and asking that her body not be brought back to India. She currently works in Switzerland and runs an NGO.