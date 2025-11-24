 MP News: Interviews For 255 Librarian Posts In Government Colleges From December 11
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has accelerated the recruitment process for vacant librarian positions in government colleges. Interviews for candidates who qualified in the written examination will begin on December 11, while admit cards for the interview will be issued starting December 3.

Monday, November 24, 2025
According to the commission, candidates have been instructed to report to the office at 9:30 am on the day of their interview.

The recruitment drive, announced under the Librarian Exam 2022, includes 255 posts including 57 for general category, 24 for SC, 97 for ST, 56 for OBC and 21 for EWS.

The written exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. After a delay of nearly five months, MPPSC released the results, with 623 candidates qualifying for the interview stage -- 516 under the main category and 107 placed in the provisional list.

With almost a year of waiting, candidates can now proceed to the final stage of the recruitment process. Officials stated that two interview panels have been formed and 50 to 60 candidates will be interviewed daily. The interview process is expected to continue for 10 to 15 days.

