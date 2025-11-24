 Indore News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators
Indore News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators

Indore News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Monday, demanding strict action against bus operators following recent complaints of misconduct involving staff of a private bus company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Indore News: VHP–BD Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Monday, demanding strict action against bus operators following recent complaints of misconduct involving staff of a private bus company.

The saffron brigade has warned that if authorities do not initiate “major action” within 24 hours, it will launch a large-scale agitation.

VHP office-bearer Annu Gehlot submitted a memorandum claiming that incidents of misbehaviour with passengers, particularly women, have been repeatedly reported against the staff of Hans Travels. He alleged that despite complaints being raised by passengers, public representatives and the media, no substantial action has been taken so far.

The memorandum also asked authorities to ensure: mandatory alcohol testing of drivers at toll points and during operations, display of emergency numbers, route details and RTO-regulated information inside buses and enforcement of uniform and ID cards for all staff.

Gehlot said the group expects immediate and strict action to ensure passenger safety. “Our demand is that officials investigate all points raised and take decisive steps so that passengers can travel safely,” he stated.

