Indore News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad–Bajrang Dal Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators

Indore News: VHP–BD Protest At RTO, Warns Of Agitation Over Inaction Against Bus Operators |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Monday, demanding strict action against bus operators following recent complaints of misconduct involving staff of a private bus company.

The saffron brigade has warned that if authorities do not initiate “major action” within 24 hours, it will launch a large-scale agitation.

VHP office-bearer Annu Gehlot submitted a memorandum claiming that incidents of misbehaviour with passengers, particularly women, have been repeatedly reported against the staff of Hans Travels. He alleged that despite complaints being raised by passengers, public representatives and the media, no substantial action has been taken so far.

Citing a recent incident, Gehlot demanded a comprehensive investigation into the company’s buses and staff. The organisation urged the district collector, police department and RTO to conduct background verification of drivers and conductors, check their licences, character certificates and police verification reports, and ensure compliance with prescribed transport norms.

The memorandum also asked authorities to ensure: mandatory alcohol testing of drivers at toll points and during operations, display of emergency numbers, route details and RTO-regulated information inside buses and enforcement of uniform and ID cards for all staff.

Gehlot said the group expects immediate and strict action to ensure passenger safety. “Our demand is that officials investigate all points raised and take decisive steps so that passengers can travel safely,” he stated.