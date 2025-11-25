MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹155 Cr Sewage Project, Inaugurates Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium In Bhopal | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday performed the bhoomi pujan for a ₹155-crore sewage system project to be developed in 2 major areas of Bhopal, including Kolar and Bairagarh.

Additionally, the CM also inaugurated the newly constructed Sandipani School in Katara Barrai, built at a cost of ₹29 crore and the ₹10-crore Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Banjari.

The foundation-laying and inauguration ceremony took place at 11:30 am in the presence of Ministers Vishwas Sarang, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Krishna Gaur, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani, Mayor Malti Rai, Municipal Corporation Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, BJP district president Ravindra Yati, and Tirth Singh Meena.

LIVE: मुखर्जी नगर (कोलार) में, भोपाल में नव निर्मित डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्पलेक्स का लोकार्पण https://t.co/7foQYTZuHV — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 25, 2025

Kolar has transformed: MLA Rameshwar Sharma

Addressing the gathering, Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Kolar, once considered a backward area with no proper roads, sewage network, or administrative offices, has undergone a complete transformation.

“Today, Kolar has the capital’s first 6-lane road and a new stadium supporting 18 sports including volleyball, cricket, football, badminton, table tennis, boxing and Mallakhamb,” he said.

He added that development is also underway in Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh), Sankhedi, Neelbad-Ratibad, and Fanda, with new roads and bridges being built.

Sharma further requested the Chief Minister to approve a Ram Leela Ground on 16 acres of land to host Dussehra and other cultural events.

New stadium will strengthen sports: Minister Sarang

Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the new stadium in Banjari will strengthen the state’s vision for youth welfare and sports development by offering a major platform to aspiring players. Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh also addressed the event.