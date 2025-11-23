CM Mohan Yadav Hails ‘One Indore - Run Indore’ Marathon; Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat & Others Join Run | X / Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital witnessed ‘One Indore - Run Indore’ marathon on Monday morning from the city’s Dussehra Maidan.

The marathon was inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav virtually and drew over 20k participants.

Addressing the public, CM Yadav said Indore is setting a new example in fitness, just as it did in cleanliness. He praised the city’s efforts and said that under the leadership of the Mayor, citizens were proudly participating in a fitness movement. He added that running is the foundation of fitness, and Indore is once again leading the nation by example.

Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, and several MLAs and public representatives were present.

आज इंदौर में स्वास्थ्य जागरूकता हेतु आयोजित 'वन इंदौर-रन इंदौर, रन विद मेयर मैराथन' में माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी की वर्चुअल उपस्थिति में सहभागिता की एवं जोश और उत्साह से परिपूर्ण प्रतिभागी धावकों का उत्साहवर्धन कर शुभकामनाएं प्रेषित की।



Several MLAs join fitness-fare

Rau MLA Madhu Verma also took part in the marathon. He walked a short distance with participants and then returned. Verma had suffered a sudden collapse nearly a year ago while meeting people at his home, after which he underwent bypass surgery. Since then, he has been following a daily morning-walk routine.

Suspended BJP councillor Jeetu Jatav also joined the run alongside Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola.

The run was held in 3 categories - 3 km, 5 km, and 7 km - with people of all age groups, including children, youth, senior citizens, sportspersons, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, social workers, and Army personnel joining the event. Drums and music groups welcomed participants along the route.

All runners received a running kit and medals at the finish line. Medical teams, physiotherapists, and emergency support were deployed at the venue.