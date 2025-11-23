 CM Mohan Yadav Hails ‘One Indore - Run Indore’ Marathon; Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat & Others Join Run
CM Mohan Yadav Hails 'One Indore - Run Indore' Marathon; Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat & Others Join Run

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
CM Mohan Yadav Hails ‘One Indore - Run Indore’ Marathon; Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat & Others Join Run | X / Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital witnessed ‘One Indore - Run Indore’ marathon on Monday morning from the city’s Dussehra Maidan.

The marathon was inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav virtually and drew over 20k participants.

Addressing the public, CM Yadav said Indore is setting a new example in fitness, just as it did in cleanliness. He praised the city’s efforts and said that under the leadership of the Mayor, citizens were proudly participating in a fitness movement. He added that running is the foundation of fitness, and Indore is once again leading the nation by example.

Cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsiram Silawat, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, and several MLAs and public representatives were present.

Several MLAs join fitness-fare

Rau MLA Madhu Verma also took part in the marathon. He walked a short distance with participants and then returned. Verma had suffered a sudden collapse nearly a year ago while meeting people at his home, after which he underwent bypass surgery. Since then, he has been following a daily morning-walk routine.

Suspended BJP councillor Jeetu Jatav also joined the run alongside Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola. 

The run was held in 3 categories - 3 km, 5 km, and 7 km - with people of all age groups, including children, youth, senior citizens, sportspersons, doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, social workers, and Army personnel joining the event. Drums and music groups welcomed participants along the route.

All runners received a running kit and medals at the finish line. Medical teams, physiotherapists, and emergency support were deployed at the venue.

