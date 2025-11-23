 MP News: Several Bhopal Division Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated Or Diverted Amid Jaipur Station Work; Check Schedule
MP News: Several Bhopal Division Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated Or Diverted Amid Jaipur Station Work; Check Schedule

The construction of an air concourse is taking place in the station yard, therefore, multiple trains will face full or partial cancellations and route diversions on different days in November and December 2025. Railways have advised passengers to check the current status of their trains before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
MP News: Several Bhopal Division Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated Or Diverted Amid Jaipur Station Work; Check Schedule |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The schedule of several trains passing through the Bhopal division (West Central Railway) has been impacted due to the ongoing redevelopment work at the Jaipur station of the North Western Railway. 

The construction of an air concourse is taking place in the station yard, therefore, multiple trains will face full or partial cancellations and route diversions on different days in November and December 2025.

Railways have advised passengers to check the current status of their trains before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

List of trains completely cancelled

14813 Jodhpur - Bhopal - Cancelled on 23 November 2025

14814 Bhopal - Jodhpur - Cancelled on 24 November 2025

19711 Jaipur - Bhopal - Cancelled on 23 November 2025

19712 Bhopal - Jaipur - Cancelled on 24 November 2025

List of trains partially cancelled

12720 Hyderabad - Jaipur (24 Nov) - Will run only up to Ajmer instead of Jaipur.

12719 Jaipur - Hyderabad (26 Nov) - Will start from Ajmer; services cancelled between Jaipur–Ajmer.

12968 Jaipur - Chennai (23 Nov) - Will depart from Durgapura instead of Jaipur.

07019 Jaipur - Hyderabad Special (23 & 30 Nov, 7 Dec) - Will run from Ajmer; Jaipur - Ajmer section cancelled.

07020 Hyderabad - Jaipur (21, 28 Nov & 5 Dec) - Will run only up to Ajmer.

12181 Jabalpur - Ajmer (21 Nov to 8 Dec, 18 trips) - Will run only up to Sawai Madhopur.

12182 Ajmer - Jabalpur (22 Nov to 9 Dec, 18 trips) - Will start from Sawai Madhopur; Ajmer - Sawai Madhopur section cancelled.

Route-diverted trains 

18207 Durg-Ajmer (8 Dec) - Diverted via: Kota-Chanderiya-Ajmer

18213 Durg - Ajmer (23 Nov, 7 Dec) - Diverted via: Kota - Chanderiya - Ajmer

18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi (27 Nov) - Diverted via: Sogaria-Gudla-Chanderiya-Ajmer-Marwar

The Railways have urged passengers to check train timings, routes and halts on the NTES app or the official Indian Railways website before travelling.

