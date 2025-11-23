MP News: Lawyer's Death Triggers Blockade On Dabra-Gwalior Highway; Advocate Association Alleges Police Negligence | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer injured in a land dispute attack died during treatment in Gwalior, triggering massive protests by his family members and the Advocate Association, on Sunday.

The angry protesters blocked the Dabra - Gwalior Highway near Simariya Tekri, demanding murder charges against the accused and action against local police officers.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Chandrabhan Meena, who was attacked in Belgarh village in Dabra over a land boundary dispute. The land had recently been demarcated by the administration.

When Chandrabhan reached the village, Bahadur Rawat, Mukesh, Bhupendra, Laxman, Lalla, Balli Rawat and others allegedly assaulted him and his father with the intention to kill.

#WATCH | Lawyer Loses Life After Getting Injured In Land Dispute, Family Blocks Dabra-Gwalior Highway In Protest Demanding Police Action #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GyirCKpQ5O — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 23, 2025

Deceased Chandrabhan Meena | FP Photo

Advocate Association allege police negligence

The Advocate Association has accused the police of negligence, claiming that despite submitting a memorandum to the SP demanding an attempt-to-murder case, the police only registered a simple assault case.

The association is now demanding action against City TI Dharmendra Yadav, SI Aryan Sharma, Head Constable Shailendra Dixit and Subhash Gurjar for allegedly mishandling the case.

As soon as the news of Chandrabhan’s death was received on Sunday, a large number of family members and advocates gathered at the city police station.

They first staged a sit-in at Parshuram Chowk, and later took the body to Simariya Tekri, where they blocked the Dabra-Gwalior highway.

FP Photo

Officers assure action

The jam lasted for nearly 2 hours and caused long queues of vehicles.

Due to the tense situation, Additional SP (Rural) Jayraj Kuber, SDOPs of Dabra and Bhitarwar and heavy police force were deployed on the highway.

Officers have assured that strict action will be taken against the attackers, while the advocates continue to demand action against the police officials as well.

Talks between both sides are still underway and traffic remains affected for several kilometers.