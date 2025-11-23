MP News: Gold Chains, Mangalsutras Snatched During Dhirendra Shastri’s Kalash Yatra In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Several incidents of chain-snatching were reported during the grand ‘Kalash Yatra’ of Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri held in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri on Sunday.

More than 15k devotees participated in the procession, creating massive crowds where thieves took advantage and stole gold chains and mangalsutras from several women.

The ‘Kalash Yatra’ was organised ahead of Shastri’s Shrimad Bhagwat Katha. The procession began from the Rajeshwari Temple, where 2.1k women carrying kalash participated.

Thousands of devotees dressed in yellow joined the yatra, accompanied by DJ music, band and flower showers.

The crowd was so large that police and volunteers had to use ropes to manage the movement of people.

The yatra passed through Gurudwara Chowk, Jhansi Tiraha and Jhansi Road before reaching the nursery ground, where the story session will begin on Monday.

List of victims

Amid the heavy crowd, thieves stole gold jewellery from multiple women. So far, the cases confirmed include:

1.Krishna Dubey’s 1 tola gold chain

Victim Sadhna Chauhan lost a 1.5 tola gold chain | FP Photo

2.Sadhana Chauhan’s 1.5 tola gold chain

3.Uma’s mangalsutra

4.A mangalsutra belonging to a woman from Lal Mati area

15 thefts reported last year

Police believe the number of theft cases may increase as more women come forward to file complaints.

Last year, during Shastri’s katha in Karera, around 15 women had reported theft of mangalsutras and chains.

Keeping this in mind, organisers had requested women not to wear gold or silver jewellery this time. However, despite the advisory, theft incidents occurred again due to the heavy crowd.

Police are investigating the reported cases.