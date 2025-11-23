MP News: Damoh–Jabalpur Highway Jammed For 1 km Due To Wedding Rush, Ambulance Stuck For Over An Hour; Case Registered Against 6 Marriage Gardens For Parking Negligence

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Due to multiple weddings, the Damoh–Jabalpur State Highway was completely jammed for 1 km on Saturday night.

The situation turned serious when an ambulance carrying a critical patient got stuck in the heavy traffic while being taken to Jabalpur for treatment.

It created chaos for commuters and locals.

Vehicles were parked on both sides of the road, and the marriage gardens had almost no proper parking space, which led to a jam stretching nearly one kilometre.

On the same night, six marriage gardens, Radhika Palace, Damyanti Marriage Garden, Vidya Vatika, Mahavir Palace, Vrindavan Palace, Krishna Palace and Pavitra Bandhan Marriage Garden, were hosting wedding functions.

Guests parked their vehicles on the roadside, blocking the entire highway. People trapped in the jam recorded videos and shared them on social media, and some informed the police about the situation.

A senior police officer reached the spot with a police team after receiving the information. It took around one and a half hours to clear the road and make way for the ambulance.

Seeing the negligence in parking arrangements, cases were registered against the operators of all six marriage gardens under IPC Sections 270 and 285. Notices are being issued to them.

Residents say such traffic chaos happens every year during the wedding season.

Despite repeated instructions from the administration and police, no garden has created proper parking space. With the wedding season just beginning, similar problems may continue in the coming days.