MP News: Bageshwar Baba Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Devotees As 150Km-Long Sanatan Padyatra Concludes At Chhatarpur Dham

MP News: Bageshwar Baba Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Devotees Upon Arriving At Chhatarpur Dham After 150-Km Padyatra |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri received a warm welcome from the devotees after the 150km-long 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' concluded at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on Monday.

Devotees showered the rally with flowers, dhol and DJ.

The foot-march was flagged of in Delhi on November 7. Spiritual gurus like Devakinandan Maharaj, Bollywood celebrities like Shipla Shetty and Rajpal Yadav also joined the rally in Mathura on Friday.

According to reports, the padayatra concluded on November 16th with great joy and enthusiasm after paying obeisance to Banke Bihari Ji. Several lakh devotees attended the padayatra, and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, participated in the final day's Sanatan Ekta Padayatra.

This 150-kilometer padyatra was completed without any obstacles, and millions of Sanatanis participated in the padyatra. Today, Maharaj reached Bageshwar Dham by road, where he was given an unprecedented welcome in the morning.

Five kilometers before Bageshwar Dham, on the national highway, hundreds of devotees enthusiastically welcomed and greeted with drums, flower showers, and devotees including the Dham family.

Maharaj Ji first prostrated before Dada Guru and Lord Bageshwar Balaji on the sacred land of Bageshwar Dham. During this, devotees showered flowers with chants of "Jai Shri Ram." Pujya Raju Das Ji and Madhav Ji Maharaj reached Bageshwar Dham with Maharaj Ji.