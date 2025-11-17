 MP News: Bageshwar Baba Receives Heartfelt Welcome From Devotees As 150Km-Long Sanatan Padyatra Concludes At Chhatarpur Dham
Bageshwar Maharaj reached the Dham after completing the 150-kilometer Bageshwar Banke Bihari Milan Padayatra from November 7 to 16. This 150-kilometer padyatra was completed without any obstacles, and millions of Sanatanis participated in the padyatra. Today, Maharaj reached Bageshwar Dham by road, where he was given an unprecedented welcome in the morning.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri received a warm welcome from the devotees after the 150km-long 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra' concluded at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on Monday.

Devotees showered the rally with flowers, dhol and DJ.

The foot-march was flagged of in Delhi on November 7. Spiritual gurus like Devakinandan Maharaj, Bollywood celebrities like Shipla Shetty and Rajpal Yadav also joined the rally in Mathura on Friday.

article-image

According to reports, the padayatra concluded on November 16th with great joy and enthusiasm after paying obeisance to Banke Bihari Ji. Several lakh devotees attended the padayatra, and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, participated in the final day's Sanatan Ekta Padayatra.

article-image

Five kilometers before Bageshwar Dham, on the national highway, hundreds of devotees enthusiastically welcomed and greeted with drums, flower showers, and devotees including the Dham family.

Maharaj Ji first prostrated before Dada Guru and Lord Bageshwar Balaji on the sacred land of Bageshwar Dham. During this, devotees showered flowers with chants of "Jai Shri Ram." Pujya Raju Das Ji and Madhav Ji Maharaj reached Bageshwar Dham with Maharaj Ji.

